Maroon (back) is trending toward being available to play Saturday against Pittsburgh, Adam Pellerin of NESN reports.

Per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Maroon was an extra forward during Monday's practice. The 35-year-old Maroon has four goals, 16 points, 60 PIM and 71 hits in 49 games this season. When he's ready to make his Boston debut, he will likely occupy a bottom-six spot in the lineup. The Bruins acquired Maroon in a trade with Minnesota on March 8.