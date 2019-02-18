Kampfer was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Providence.

In three minor-league contests, Kampfer tallied one goal, one assist and a plus-3 rating. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, a solid performance with Providence probably won't enough to break into the Bruins' lineup over Matt Grzelcyk or Kevan Miller. Barring an injury on the blue line, Kampfer figures to spend plenty of time in the press box down the stretch.