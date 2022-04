Hall had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres.

Hall set up David Pastrnak's 40th goal of the season early in the third, and Pastrnak returned the favor 2:05 later by assisting on Hall's 20th of the campaign. If Hall suits up for Friday's game against Toronto, he will have dressed for every game this season, and he sits at 61 points heading into the season finale.