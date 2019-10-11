Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Tallies in loss
Chara scored his first goal of the year and added four blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
The goal counts as Chara's first point of the year. He's also produced nine blocks and eight shots on goal through four games. He's not a difference-maker offensively in the twilight of his career, but he hasn't recorded a negative plus-minus rating since going minus-21 in 2006-07. The big defenseman should finish between 15 and 20 points if he can manage to play a full season.
