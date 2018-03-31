Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Will be on charter to Philadelphia
Chara (upper body) will travel with the Bruins for a three-game road trip that begins Sunday against the Flyers.
The towering blueliner remains a steady two-way contributor when healthy. While 40-point seasons have been siphoned from this tank, he's still had enough gas to muster 23 points, 134 hits, and 114 blocked shots to complement a plus-26 rating through 68 games this season. Keep a close eye on Chara's progress, as the Bruins only have five games left in the regular season.
