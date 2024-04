Newhook recorded two assists, one shot and two penalty minutes in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Newhook's garnered four assists over the last two games, leaving him with 29 points through 48 contests. The 2019 first-round pick of the Avalanche never took off in Colorado, but he's been more productive in Montreal. One wonders what might have happened had Newhook not missed 27 games due to an ankle injury.