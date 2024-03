Newhook tallied twice in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

The pair of tallies bring Newhook to 12 goals and 24 points through 43 games this season. At 0.55 points per game, he's posting the best points-per-game rate of his career, even if the counting totals aren't quite at his career-best marks. Still, he's taking fewer shots per game than he has in any other season when he was an NHL regular. It's hard to know what to expect from Newhook.