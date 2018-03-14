Play

Shaw (head) was carried to to locker room by trainers during Tuesday's game against the Stars, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shaw laid out a hard hit on the Stars' Greg Pateryn, but Shaw was left feeling the trauma. It was a scary sight seeing him get taken to the dressing room in that fashion, especially with his history of concussions. Expect a further update after Tuesday's game.

