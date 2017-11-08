Shaw's status for Thursday's clash with Minnesota is up in the air due to an undisclosed ailment, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Shaw was held out of practice for a "therapy day" according to the team, which did not release any additional details regarding the nature of his injury. If the winger is unable to give it a go, Jacob De La Rose would likely slot into the lineup -- although the Habs could opt to recall a player from the minors instead.