Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Questionable against Wild
Shaw's status for Thursday's clash with Minnesota is up in the air due to an undisclosed ailment, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Shaw was held out of practice for a "therapy day" according to the team, which did not release any additional details regarding the nature of his injury. If the winger is unable to give it a go, Jacob De La Rose would likely slot into the lineup -- although the Habs could opt to recall a player from the minors instead.
