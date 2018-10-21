Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Scoreless in return
Shaw delivered three hits in 13:29 of ice time -- including 3:29 on the power play -- in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.
Shaw was held out of Montreal's last two contests while dealing with an illness. It appears he's fully healthy now, with 13:29 of ice time being his second-highest total so far this season.
