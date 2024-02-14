Gignac scored a goal on two shots over 10:50 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Gignac pocketed his first NHL goal in his fourth career game, finishing off a two-on-zero break with defenseman Kaiden Guhle for the Canadiens' final tally. He had been getting minutes on the second line and second power-play unit immediately upon his promotion from AHL Laval, but Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis has since moved him to the fourth line and off the power play. Perhaps those moves are designed to take pressure of Gignac, who was a productive scorer with the Rocket. He's expected to finish the season in Montreal, and in time, as Gignac becomes acclimated to NHL play, he could have a greater role.