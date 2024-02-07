Gignac had two blocks over 14:54 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Gignac made his NHL debut after signing a two-way contract with the Canadiens on Sunday. The 26-year-old centered the second line, flanked by Josh Anderson and Joel Armia, and won six of 12 draws. Gignac was a scoring machine at AHL Laval, logging 14 goals and 28 assists over 43 games with the Rocket. After Sean Monahan was dealt to Winnipeg over the All-Star break, there's an opening in the top-six that Gignac could fill. That he is no longer on an AHL-only contract suggests he may finish out the season with the parent club.