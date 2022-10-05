site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: canadiens-brandon-gignac-sent-down-tuesday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Canadiens' Brandon Gignac: Sent down Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gignac was reassigned to AHL Laval on Tuesday.
Gignac was a long shot to make the Canadiens' Opening Night roster. The 24-year-old will instead spend much of the year with Laval.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 7 min read