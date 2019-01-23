Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Practices on power play
Hudon was part of the second-unit power play during Tuesday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Hudon has just four points and is minus-9 while having played just 25 of 50 games. The only thing more disappointing than his play this season has been Montreal's league-worst power play. Coach Claude Julien took charge of the power play at Tuesday's practice, shaking up the personnel and adding new players, including Hudon. The coach said he put the 24-year-old forward on the power play to shoot the puck. With Paul Byron serving the final game of his three-game suspension, it looks like Hudon will be given an opportunity to help himself and the team Wednesday against the Coyotes.
