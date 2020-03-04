Hudon scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Hudon, who's spent most of the year at AHL Laval, pocketed his first NHL goal of the season. He was called up recently after Montreal jettisoned players at the trade deadline and could have a home on the roster, albeit on the fourth line, as injuries pile up at forward. The injured Jonathan Drouin (ankle) was joined by Tomas Tatar who left Tuesday's game after just 2:45 of ice time with an upper-body injury.