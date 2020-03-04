Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Scores first of season
Hudon scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.
Hudon, who's spent most of the year at AHL Laval, pocketed his first NHL goal of the season. He was called up recently after Montreal jettisoned players at the trade deadline and could have a home on the roster, albeit on the fourth line, as injuries pile up at forward. The injured Jonathan Drouin (ankle) was joined by Tomas Tatar who left Tuesday's game after just 2:45 of ice time with an upper-body injury.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Skates on fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Recalled from minors•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Not coming back to NHL now•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Sent down in likely paper move•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Recalled from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.