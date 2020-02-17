Canadiens' Christian Folin: Demoted to AHL
The Canadiens reassigned Folin to AHL Laval on Monday.
Folin was a healthy scratch for five straight games, and with Shea Weber (foot) potentially returning Tuesday versus Detroit, Folin's services are no longer needed at the top level. The 29-year-old will enjoy more consistent playing time in the AHL.
