Folin was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against Toronto.

Folin was replaced by Xavier Ouellet on the third pairing. Both defensemen were called up from AHL Laval this week, as the Canadiens deal with an injury to Shea Weber (lower body) and Victor Mete's battle with the flu bug. Mete has managed to play the last two games. If the Habs feel Mete's illness is no longer an issue, they may jettison Folin or Ouellet this week.