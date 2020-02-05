Folin scored a goal on two shots and added three hits over 13:12 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.

Folin, who was called up from AHL Laval on Monday as insurance, was needed when Victor Mete succumbed to the flu. The 28-year-old blueliner, playing an NHL game for the first time since Oct. 19, became an unlikely contributor from the third defensive pairing. His seeing-eye wrist shot was deflected by New Jersey's Travis Zajac to give Montreal its first lead of the night midway through the third period. Mete will have another day to recover before Thursday's game against Anaheim.