Canadiens' Christian Folin: Scores first of season
Folin scored a goal on two shots and added three hits over 13:12 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.
Folin, who was called up from AHL Laval on Monday as insurance, was needed when Victor Mete succumbed to the flu. The 28-year-old blueliner, playing an NHL game for the first time since Oct. 19, became an unlikely contributor from the third defensive pairing. His seeing-eye wrist shot was deflected by New Jersey's Travis Zajac to give Montreal its first lead of the night midway through the third period. Mete will have another day to recover before Thursday's game against Anaheim.
More News
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Jumps to big club•
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Waived by team•
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Returns from assignment•
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Sent on conditioning assignment•
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Sits for 14 straight•
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Makes season debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.