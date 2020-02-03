Canadiens' Christian Folin: Jumps to big club
The Canadiens recalled Folin from AHL Laval on Monday.
Folin spent the first three months of the season with the big club but played just five games, recording an assist and 14 hits. He's been able to play more in the AHL, but his numbers aren't eye-popping there, either. He'll travel with the team to New Jersey on Tuesday, but barring an injury, he's not expected to slot in.
More News
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Waived by team•
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Returns from assignment•
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Sent on conditioning assignment•
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Sits for 14 straight•
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Makes season debut•
-
Canadiens' Christian Folin: Renews deal for one year•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.