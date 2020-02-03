Play

The Canadiens recalled Folin from AHL Laval on Monday.

Folin spent the first three months of the season with the big club but played just five games, recording an assist and 14 hits. He's been able to play more in the AHL, but his numbers aren't eye-popping there, either. He'll travel with the team to New Jersey on Tuesday, but barring an injury, he's not expected to slot in.

