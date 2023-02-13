Caufield (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Caufield's season was already over, so this is just a paper move for Montreal. The 22-year-old scored a career-high 26 goals in 46 games this season and should be ready for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.
