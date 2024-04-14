Caufield scored twice Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to Ottawa.

Caufield stretched his scoring streak to seven games and nine points, including seven goals. In that span, he has fired 34 shots. Caufield has been a shooting machine this season -- he has fired 306 overall, which puts him in the top-10 for volume. So, why should you care at this point? Caufield's shooting percentage is an abysmal 8.8, but if you compare that to his career mark of 11.7 then he'd have 35 goals instead of his current 27. And that points to a potential 40 next season. Push him up your early draft list for 2024-25.