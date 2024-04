Caufield tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Caufield set up Jordan Harris' opening tally late in the first period before putting the Habs ahead 2-1 early in the third, firing a wrister that snuck through Semyon Varlamov. The 23-year-old Caufield now has points in six straight games and goals in five of his last six contests. He's up to 25 goals and 62 points through 79 games this season.