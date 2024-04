Caufield scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Caufield took the long way to beat Anthony Stolarz on a wraparound shot to give Montreal a 4-2 lead just 33 seconds into the third period. It was the seventh game-winning goal for Caufield, who has been mired in a significant scoring drought. The fourth-year forward had scored one goal in the 19 games leading up to Tuesday's tally. He's four points shy of what would be his first 60-point season.