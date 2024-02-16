Caufield scored two goals, one on the power play, on six shots and had two hits over 20:36 of ice time in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Caufield put a stop to a five-game run without a goal when he scored a power-play goal in the second period. His tip of a Mike Matheson shot went wide, but the puck bounced off the back boards then off the leg of Jonathan Quick. The 23-year-old forward then ended the game's scoring in the third period with his 19th of the season. Caufield has points in 13 of the last 14 contests, posting eight goals and 10 assists during that stretch.