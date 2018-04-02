Canadiens' Daniel Carr: Converts on man advantage
Carr recorded a power-play goal in Sunday's 2-1 home loss to the Devils.
The Habs regained control of the puck in the attacking zone shortly after defenseman Nikita Scherbak committed a turnover, and Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid was unable to counter the odd-man rush from Mike Reilly, Artturi Lehkonen and Carr, who wound up with his fifth goal of the season. It was a nice play that temporarily energized the home crowd, but Carr simply doesn't get a lot of chances as a bottom-six role player. As a result, he can be ignored in most fantasy setups.
