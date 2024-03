Savard had an assist, one block and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Colorado.

Savard had the secondary helper on Nick Suzuki's first-period strike, which came just nine seconds after Nathan MacKinnon gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead. The defenseman's offensive contributions have been modest -- 18 points in 49 games -- but Savard's a high-volume blocker of shots. He's third on the Canadiens with 130 (2.65 per game).