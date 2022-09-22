Edmundson is considered out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, TSN 690's Jon Still reports.
Edmundson only picked up six points through 24 games last season, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his status. Another update on the 29-year-old defender should surface once he's cleared to practice.
