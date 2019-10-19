Play

Weal scored a power-play goal, had two shots and blocked one shot in Saturday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

Weal was heading for a second straight healthy scratch before becoming a late addition to the lineup, replacing Joel Armia (undisclosed) on the third line. This was the first power-play point of the season for Weal, who entered the game having averaged nearly three minutes per game when Montreal skated a man up. Montreal plays Sunday against the Wild, so with the quick turnaround, it would not be surprising that Weal skates in place of Armia once again.

More News
Our Latest Stories