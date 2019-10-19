Weal scored a power-play goal, had two shots and blocked one shot in Saturday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

Weal was heading for a second straight healthy scratch before becoming a late addition to the lineup, replacing Joel Armia (undisclosed) on the third line. This was the first power-play point of the season for Weal, who entered the game having averaged nearly three minutes per game when Montreal skated a man up. Montreal plays Sunday against the Wild, so with the quick turnaround, it would not be surprising that Weal skates in place of Armia once again.