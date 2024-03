Roy scored a goal on one shot, blocked three shots and had one hit in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Roy tipped in an Arber Xhekaj slapshot for Montreal's third goal in the first 5:48 of the game. The Canadiens scored on three of their first four shots, and Roy's tally put an early end to Elvis Merzlikins' night. The marker was the third in the last four games for the rookie, who flashed a scoring touch for AHL Laval before being summoned to parent club in February.