Roy scored his third goal of the season in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 20-year-old gave Montreal a 1-0 lead early in the first period, but it was all the offense the visitors could muster. Roy has been quietly productive of late, picking up two goals and six points over the last nine games while seeing shifts on the second power-play unit and recording a surprising plus-5 rating. A fifth-round pick in 2021, he's looking like he could be a draft-day steal for the Habs.