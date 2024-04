Roy has recovered from his upper-body injury and was sent to AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Roy hasn't played since March 19 due to the injury. He has four goals and nine points in 23 contests with the Canadiens this campaign. Montreal's season is done, so this is a chance for Roy to get in additional work. The 20-year-old has already supplied 13 goals and 32 points in 40 appearances with Laval in 2023-24.