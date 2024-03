Roy will be sidelined indefinitely due to an undisclosed injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Roy logged 12:21 of ice time against the Oilers on Tuesday and will travel back to Montreal for further evaluation. At a minimum, the 20-year-old center should be expected to be out of action for the next three games, though it certainly sounds like it could be longer. In Roy's stead, Gallagher should be in line for a promotion to the second line, though Josh Anderson could also be in contention.