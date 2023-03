Dach (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Philadelphia.

Dach earned two goals and one assist in four outings after returning from a 16-game absence. He had been out with a lower-body injury. He has registered 38 points, 107 shots on goal and 53 hits in 58 contests this campaign. Dach will be replaced in the lineup by Chris Tierney, who was originally going to be a healthy scratch because of the NHL debut of Sean Farrell.