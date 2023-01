Dach tallied a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Dach accounted for both of Montreal's goals Tuesday, opening the scoring with a power-play tally in the second period before knocking home a rebound to score his second in the final frame. The 22-year-old Dach now has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last seven games. He's up to 10 goals, a new career high, and 21 assists through 48 games this season.