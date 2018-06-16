Canadiens' Max Domi: Could get bridge deal with new club
Domi appears to be closing in on a contract extension with Montreal following his trade from Arizona on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Domi is a restricted free agent, and it would otherwise be considered poor form if his new club played hard to get regarding a new contract after he was acquired in a 1-for-1 swap for Alex Galchenyuk. There are rumblings that Domi -- who posted 45 points in a full season with the Coyotes last season -- might end up with a bridge deal, which generally favors the organization in the sense that it gets to sign a player for a couple of seasons at a fair price, while increasing pressure on said player to prove his worth right away. Then, if all goes well, a long-term extension could be granted.
