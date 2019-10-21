Domi collected a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild, giving the Canadiens' forward points in each of his last six games.

Despite the loss, Sunday's contest saw Domi find the scoresheet for a sixth straight game, giving the 24-year-old 10 points in nine contests. The assist on Tomas Tatar's power-play marker was Domi's fourth point on special teams this season. A free agent at season's end, Domi has picked up right where he left off in 2018-19, looking like somebody who is bound and determined to improve on his campaign from a year ago, one that saw Domi finish with 72 points, most on the Canadiens.