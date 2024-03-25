Pezzetta had an assist, two blocked shots and four hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over Seattle.

Pezzetta logged his first point since Feb. 6, a stretch that includes several healthy scratches. He had a classic Pezzetta-like night. On his first shift, he hit Ryker Evans, who didn't return due to a lower-body injury, then Pezzetta's dogged forechecking in the offensive one led to the first of two Alex Newhook goals. Pezzetta leads Montreal with 205 hits over 49 games.