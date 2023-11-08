Pezzetta scored a goal on one shot and delivered six hits over 7:09 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Pezzetta banged home a loose puck in front of the fallen Matt Tomkins, closing the gap to 4-2 just 34 seconds after Nick Suzuki scored the Canadiens' first goal. The fourth-line winger typically provides a spark in other ways -- note the team-high six hits -- as this was just his second point and ninth shot on goal through nine games.