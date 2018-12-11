Juulsen (face) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Juulsen has missed Montreal's last nine games due to a facial fracture, but all signs point to him returning to action Tuesday against the Wild. The 21-year-old has been a solid middle-pairing contributor for the Canadiens this campaign, notching one goal and five points while posting a plus-3 rating in 17 appearances, but his lack of offensive upside keeps him safely off the radar in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.