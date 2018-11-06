Juulsen had a pair of assists, blocked four shots, and doled out a team-high five hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

The two assists are nice for the defensive-minded blueliner, but the real takeaway is the five hits. That's a clear sign the upper-body injury that shelved him for two games is no longer an issue. Since returning from injury, Juulsen has 12 thumps and nine blocked shots over three games. For the season, the 21-year-old native of British Columbia leads Montreal with 40 hits and is tied for the lead with 26 blocked shots.