Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Hopes to return Thursday
Juulsen (upper body) deemed himself "hopeful" to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Capitals, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
It appears the blueliner is on the cusp of a return to the lineup after missing a pair of games with an upper-body issue. The second-year blueliner has supplied just one point through nine games this season after totaling just three points in 23 contests at the NHL level a year ago, but Juulsen's plus-9 rating could be useful in some formats.
