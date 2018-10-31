Juulsen (upper body) deemed himself "hopeful" to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Capitals, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

It appears the blueliner is on the cusp of a return to the lineup after missing a pair of games with an upper-body issue. The second-year blueliner has supplied just one point through nine games this season after totaling just three points in 23 contests at the NHL level a year ago, but Juulsen's plus-9 rating could be useful in some formats.