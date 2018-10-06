Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Logs second-pair ice time in opener
Juulsen had three hits and two blocked shots over 19:52 of ice time in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Maple Leafs.
Juulsen is starting out on the second pair in 2018-19. He's the stay-at-home, responsible member of a pairing with Mike Reilly. Montreal has signaled this to be a rebuilding season, so it makes to give the 21-year-old defenseman significant minutes to speed up his development. The 6-foot-2, 193-pounder could be a good source of hits, if he continues to get this level of ice time; Juulsen averaged 2.5 hits per game over 23 games last season.
