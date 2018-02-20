Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Back in fold
Danault completed concussion protocol and will return to action against the Flyers on Tuesday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
The Quebec native's activation should raise some eyebrows in the fantasy realm, as Danault is a quality two-way center who's gradually seen an uptick in offensive-zone shifts as he gains more experience. Seven goals and 16 assists make up his point total through 42 games, plus he's driven in a pair of game-winning tallies as well as one shorthanded.
