Danault posted three assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Danault had five helpers over the final six contests of the season following his return from an upper-body injury. The veteran center had 17 goals, 30 helpers, 159 shots on net, 80 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 78 regular-season appearances. Danault heads into the playoffs locked in as the Kings' second-line center.