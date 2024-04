Danault (upper body) is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Kraken, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Danault will be on the shelf for a third straight game after previously being labeled a game-time decision. This may be a precautionary move for the Kings, who also play Thursday versus the Sharks. Pierre-Luc Dubois will center the second line and Jacob Moverare is expected to enter the lineup as a seventh defenseman for Wednesday's game.