Danault recorded an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Danault missed four games with an upper-body injury. He saw a modest 15:13 of ice time in Saturday's win, but he took his normal shifts in a second-line role. The 31-year-old center had no points over the three contests before his absence. He's up to 17 goals, 43 points, 152 shots on net, 78 hits, 58 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 73 appearances this season.