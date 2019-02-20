Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Excused from latest practice
Danault remains away from the team as he awaits the birth of his first child, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Canadiens don't play again until Thursday, but this news serves as an advanced heads up in case Danault isn't able to come back in time for Thursday's home clash with the Flyers.
