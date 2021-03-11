Danault scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

It took 25 games, but Danault is finally in the goal column in 2020-21. The 28-year-old isn't known for big scoring numbers, but he's reached the 40 point-mark in three of the last four seasons. Danault has 11 points, 35 shots on net, a plus-8 rating and 14 PIM this year.