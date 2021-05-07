Danault left Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Danault apparently came into Thursday's game banged up, and he wasn't able to continue after exiting in the first period. It's not expected to be a long-term issue for the center, but his status for Saturday's rematch with the Maple Leafs is in doubt.
