Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Returning to action
Danault (personal) will return to action against the Flyers on Thursday, TSN.ca reports.
Danault became a father to a baby boy Wednesday, and now he's back in Montreal preparing for the upcoming contest. The excitement doesn't stop there, as Danault needs only one more goal or assist to reach a career-high 41 points.
