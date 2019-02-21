Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Returning to action

Danault (personal) will return to action against the Flyers on Thursday, TSN.ca reports.

Danault became a father to a baby boy Wednesday, and now he's back in Montreal preparing for the upcoming contest. The excitement doesn't stop there, as Danault needs only one more goal or assist to reach a career-high 41 points.

